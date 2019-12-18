Lucasfilm

Got your tickets for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but just can't wait? Disney Plus subscribers can catch a heart-thumping battle scene by tuning in to the latest episode of The Mandalorian and selecting the two-minute scene from the "Extras" tab.

No spoilers here, but most of the scene is a true sneak peek, with fresh footage involving Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) on the run in the Millennium Falcon from a fleet of TIE fighters. There are some additional snippets of footage after the main scene, but it's the Finn-Poe scene that's new.

As for The Mandalorian episode itself, it's the second-to-last of this eight-episode first season, and there's plenty of Baby Yoda, if that's your thing. The finale won't air until after Christmas, on Dec. 27.