Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker sneak peek released with The Mandalorian

While waiting for the film's release, fans with Disney Plus can get an exclusive preview featuring plenty of Finn and Poe.

Star Wars characters Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) have a gripping battle scene attached to the new episode of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.

 Lucasfilm

Got your tickets for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, but just can't wait? Disney Plus subscribers can catch a heart-thumping battle scene by tuning in to the latest episode of The Mandalorian and selecting the two-minute scene from the "Extras" tab.

No spoilers here, but most of the scene is a true sneak peek, with fresh footage involving Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Isaac) on the run in the Millennium Falcon from a fleet of TIE fighters. There are some additional snippets of footage after the main scene, but it's the Finn-Poe scene that's new.

As for The Mandalorian episode itself, it's the second-to-last of this eight-episode first season, and there's plenty of Baby Yoda, if that's your thing. The finale won't air until after Christmas, on Dec. 27.