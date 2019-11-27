Two days after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams revealed that one of his actors' scripts ended up on eBay. Well the culprit has stepped up: John Boyega admitted it was his copy during a Wednesday Good Morning America interview.
Turns out Boyega left the script under his bed while he was moving apartments.
"Y'know what, I will leave it under my bed and when I wake up the next morning, I will take it and then move. But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit," he told Michael Strahan. "And the script, it just stayed there. And a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script and puts it on eBay for like £65 pounds (around $84). The person didn't know the true value."
Abrams noted someone from Disney spotted it there, and managed to stop the sale. Boyega said it was a scary situation, and he got calls from "every official" at the company.
"Even Mickey Mouse called me, 'What did you do?!' " he said, mimicking the cartoon mouse's high-pitched voice.
We can see what Star Wars spoilers Disney is keeping under wraps when The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20 worldwide, with previews Dec. 19.
Discuss: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker script on eBay belonged to John Boyega
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.