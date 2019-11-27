Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker script on eBay belonged to John Boyega

JJ Abrams/Lucasfilm

Two days after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker director JJ Abrams revealed that one of his actors' scripts ended up on eBay. Well the culprit has stepped up: John Boyega admitted it was his copy during a Wednesday Good Morning America interview.

Turns out Boyega left the script under his bed while he was moving apartments.

"Y'know what, I will leave it under my bed and when I wake up the next morning, I will take it and then move. But then my boys came over and we started partying a little bit," he told Michael Strahan. "And the script, it just stayed there. And a few weeks after, this cleaner comes in, finds this script and puts it on eBay for like £65 pounds (around $84). The person didn't know the true value."

Abrams noted someone from Disney spotted it there, and managed to stop the sale. Boyega said it was a scary situation, and he got calls from "every official" at the company.

"Even Mickey Mouse called me, 'What did you do?!' " he said, mimicking the cartoon mouse's high-pitched voice.

We can see what Star Wars spoilers Disney is keeping under wraps when The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20 worldwide, with previews Dec. 19.