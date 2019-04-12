Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is a galactically stupid title

No, it's not an adult-film parody title, or a coffee-table book about George Lucas' movie ranch. The next Star Wars movie is really called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
We finally got the title Friday morning at Star Wars Celebration Chicago, and yes, these things take time to get used to. But I can't be the only Star Wars watcher who thinks it's about as appealing as the Sarlacc.
I've said it before: I was rooting for Star Wars: A New Order. That worked on every level. Short, appealing, direct and a nice throwback to the 1977 original Star Wars film, which I saw in theaters when it was just called Star Wars but was later dubbed A New Hope.
Also, doesn't the new title just scream spoiler? In one of two ways, apparently. With Rey all over the trailer and the words THE RISE OF SKYWALKER emblazoned on the screen, are we just all admitting now that we know she's obviously a Skywalker relation, whether Luke's kid or not? Or on the other hand, is Kylo Ren, whose mother Leia was a Skywalker, the family member on the rise?
Some fans liked it, with writer Kris Tapley putting it solidly in the middle of a title ranking, above the 1977 original and below The Phantom Menace.
But not everyone was on board.
"Which Star Wars isn't the rise of Skywalker .... he rose 10x already," noted one Twitter user.
Star Wars star Mark Hamill, who played O.G. Skywalker Luke, didn't immediately tweet about the new title. But a tweet he sent out Thursday seemed to fit with the announcement. When asked, "Did you ever think that you would be one of the most well-known names in the Galaxy?," Hamill replied with a seemingly endless row of "Ha ha ha ha ha ha" and followed it up with, "no."
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (really!) opens Dec. 19 in the UK and Australia, and Dec. 20 in the US.
