Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits Disney Plus today

Long have we waited. The full Skywalker Saga is finally available on Disney Plus today, Monday, May 4, now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has hit the streaming service.

The ninth movie in the main Star Wars saga came to theaters last December and made more than $1 billion in less than a month, despite its mixed critical reception. It became available for digital purchase and came out on Blu-ray (with usual slew of behind-the-scenes extras) in March.

Like the other eight films in the series Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will stream in Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos on compatible devices, including Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Nvidia Shield and Xbox One, as well as certain LG and TCL TVs like the OLED B9 and 6-Series Roku TV. Dolby Vision high dynamic range delivers improved image quality compared to standard video while Atmos serves up more atmospheric surround effects, although you'll need Atmos gear to enjoy it.

Disney Plus certainly is aiming to create disturbance in the Force for May the 4th (which has been dubbed Star Wars Day on social media) -- Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a documentary series revealing how the live action show was made, will premiere on the service today as well, as will the final episode of CGI animated series The Clone Wars.

You might also notice some aesthetic tweaks to the Star Wars section of Disney Plus -- each movie and show's artbook will be updated to feature its original concept paintings, by artists like Ralph McQuarrie and Doug Chiang.

With The Rise of Skywalker's addition to Disney Plus, only one Star Wars movie will be absent from the service in the US -- Solo is currently exclusive to Netflix in the region, but is available on Disney Plus in Europe. It'll hit Disney Plus in the US in July.

