Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker D23 footage reveals Rey's double lightsaber

Lucasfilm

Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker looks to be ending the nine-film Skywalker saga with Jedi battles, ships and whatever the heck is going on with the apparent return of Palpatine.

New footage from the film debuted during Disney's D23 event in Anaheim, California, showcasing Daisy Ridley's Rey and Adam Driver's Kylo Ren engaged in a fight on floating debris. Rey will also rock a brand-new double-bladed red lightsaber, which first looks like she's holding two blades, but then they attach together to form a double blade.

Above the fight are Star Destroyers and X-wings all throughout the skies. And according to a StarWars.com blog post, Darth Vader's breathing is also heard during the footage.

At the end of it, Rey was in a black hood with a double lightsaber that she flipped open just like DARTH MAUL'S #StarWars #D23Expo — cait petrakovitz ➡️ D23 🙌🏽💃🏽 (@misscp) August 24, 2019

The new footage could be hitting the internet as early as Monday, according to Entertainment Weekly. A new poster also debuted during the panel.

Check out the new poster for Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker that debuted at #D23Expo. See the film in theaters December 20. pic.twitter.com/FUSZaGQZE6 — Star Wars (@starwars) August 24, 2019

The panel also included several new details about the movie, including Keri Russell's Zorri Bliss being defined as "very cool and a little bit shady," according to the actress. Russell added that she loves her character's costume, and barely took it off for the first two days she had it.

"I wore it the whole time, but I found it incredibly, strangely empowering and exciting," Russell said. And while her role is new to audiences, she will apparently be an old friend to Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac).

The climactic Star Wars film is set to hit theaters on Dec. 20, 2019. Returning stars include John Boyega as Finn, Lupita Nyong'o as Maz Kanata, Kelly Marie Tran as Rose, Domhnall Gleeson as Hux, Joonas Suotamo as Chewbacca, Anthony Daniels as C-3PO, Jimmy Vee as R2-D2, Billie Lourd as Kaydel Ko Connix, Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian, Naomi Ackie as Jannah, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker and (thanks to archival footage) Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa.

Originally published Aug. 24, 10:42 a.m. PT and updated as more details are released.

