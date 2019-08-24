Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker looks to be ending the nine-film Skywalker saga with Jedi battles, ships and whatever the heck is going on with the apparent return of Palpatine.
New footage from the film debuted during Disney's D23 event in Anaheim, California, showcasing Daisy Ridley's Rey and Adam Driver's Kylo Ren engaged in a fight on what looks like a boat. Rey will also rock a brand-new lightsaber, which first looks like she's holding two blades, but then they attach together to form a double blade.
The new footage could be hitting the internet as early as Monday, according to Entertainment Weekly. A new poster also debuted during the panel.
The climactic Star Wars film is set to hit theaters on Dec. 20, 2019. Returning stars include John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, and (thanks to archival footage) Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa.
Developing...
First published at 10:42 a.m. PT.
The Disney D23 Expo runs through Sunday, Aug. 25. Be sure to check out coverage from sister sites GameSpot, TV Guide and ComicBook.com.
Discuss: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage screened at Disney's D23
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.