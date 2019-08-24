Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage screened at Disney's D23

Lucasfilm

Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker looks to be ending the nine-film Skywalker saga with Jedi battles, ships and whatever the heck is going on with the apparent return of Palpatine.

New footage from the film debuted during Disney's D23 event in Anaheim, California, showcasing Daisy Ridley's Rey and Adam Driver's Kylo Ren engaged in a fight on what looks like a boat. Rey will also rock a brand-new lightsaber, which first looks like she's holding two blades, but then they attach together to form a double blade.

At the end of it, Rey was in a black hood with a double lightsaber that she flipped open just like DARTH MAUL'S #StarWars #D23Expo — cait petrakovitz ➡️ D23 🙌🏽💃🏽 (@misscp) August 24, 2019

The new footage could be hitting the internet as early as Monday, according to Entertainment Weekly. A new poster also debuted during the panel.

Check out the new poster for Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker that debuted at #D23Expo. See the film in theaters December 20. pic.twitter.com/FUSZaGQZE6 — Star Wars (@starwars) August 24, 2019

The climactic Star Wars film is set to hit theaters on Dec. 20, 2019. Returning stars include John Boyega as Finn, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron, and (thanks to archival footage) Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa.

