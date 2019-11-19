New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage thrills Reylo fans

Hey, it's a month until Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens. How about some familiar and some fresh footage, blended into a stirring video? Here you go!

The promo clip, released online Tuesday, features familiar scenes (C-3PO taking one last look at his friends, which is a tearjerker if ever there was one), and heart-lifting scenes (Finn delivering his patented WOOOO!). But it's the footage of Rey and Kylo Ren that's stirring up fans on Twitter. They kind of have one word for it. And they like to say it a lot. Reylo. Reylo. Reylo.

Something tells us fans might be a little excited about Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Kylo Ren (Adam Driver), with some people pointing out the footage dropped on Nov. 19, Adam Driver's 36th birthday.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Official Trailer (2019)

"Dropping Reylo on Adam's birthday?" wrote one Twitter user. "Taste."

Wrote another, "The official trailer of (The Rise of Skywalker) was released on Carrie Fisher's birthday. All this new footage and photos were released on Adam Driver's birthday. Why is it symbolic? They're the last two Skywalkers left alive during the last Skywalker Saga film."

The footage includes a look at Kylo Ren's unnerving black mask, now repaired with red, Rey taking a dangerous leap to reach the Millennium Falcon as Kylo reaches out to her, and a lightsaber battle scene between the two.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20 worldwide, with previews Dec. 19.