Lucasfilm

The final part of the Skywalker saga can be yours now. Along with bringing Frozen 2 to Disney Plus three months early, Disney brought the digital release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker forward a few days in the US -- it dropped on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, and Vudu on Friday, instead of its scheduled Tuesday release. It's presumably a reaction to the coronavirus pandemic

The movie is only available to buy for now -- the 1080p option costs $20, while the 4K UHD version is $25.

Lucasfilm

Extras include a feature-length documentary called The Skywalker Legacy, as well as a look at the movie's desert scenes. There are also features on how the creatures team made 584 creatures and droids for The Rise of Skywalker, as well as a digital-exclusive one on composer John Williams.

It'll be available to rent on March 31, along with Blu-ray, DVD and Ultra 4K HD versions. In the UK, the digital edition will be available April 13, followed by physical versions on April 20.

The movie, which is the ninth in series, came out in December and passed the $1 billion mark at the box office worldwide in January.

For the completists among you, the prequels, the original trilogy, The Force Awakens and Rogue One will be released on 4K Blu-ray for the first time on March 31. There's also a $250 Skywalker Saga 4K UHD box set available from Best Buy, with 27 discs compiling all nine films of the main saga, 26 hours of special features, a nifty Death Star box, a concept art book and a letter from Mark Hamill.

If you don't need the physical release, most of the Star Wars movies are already available to watch in 4K on streaming service Disney Plus. Solo is only on Netflix until July, and we don't know when The Rise of Skywalker is coming to the service.