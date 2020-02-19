CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Android 11 preview 70-inch Roku TV $500 Stream tonight's Democratic debate Norton Secure VPN review Microsoft ElectionGuard Rick and Morty doughnuts
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker digital, Blu-ray releases coming in March

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting the small screen.

Listen
- 00:44
ranked-rise-of-skywalker-2

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to digital and Blu-ray.

 Disney

The final piece of the Skywalker saga could be yours soon. 

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to digital on March 17 and Blu-ray, DVD and Ultra 4K HD on March 31, according to the Star Wars website.  Extras will include a feature-length documentary called The Skywalker Legacy, as well as a look at the movie's desert scenes. There are also features on how the creatures team made 584 creatures and droids for The Rise of Skywalker, as well as one on composer John Williams. 

The movie, which is the ninth in series, came out in December and passed the $1 billion mark at the box office worldwide in January. 

Preorder HD digital at Amazon
Preorder 4K digital at Amazon
Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Official Trailer (2019)
2:20

Originally published Feb. 19 at 8:04 a.m. PT.
Update, 9:51 a.m. PT: Adds more info on special features. 