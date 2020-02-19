The final piece of the Skywalker saga could be yours soon.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to digital on March 17 and Blu-ray, DVD and Ultra 4K HD on March 31, according to the Star Wars website. Extras will include a feature-length documentary called The Skywalker Legacy, as well as a look at the movie's desert scenes. There are also features on how the creatures team made 584 creatures and droids for The Rise of Skywalker, as well as one on composer John Williams.
The movie, which is the ninth in series, came out in December and passed the $1 billion mark at the box office worldwide in January.
