Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker digital, Blu-ray release details revealed

The final piece of the Skywalker saga could be yours soon.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to digital on March 17 and Blu-ray on March 31, according to the Star Wars website. DVD extras will include a feature-length documentary called The Skywalker Legacy.
The movie, which is the ninth in series, came out in December and passed the $1 billion mark at the box office worldwide in January.
