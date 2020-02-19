Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker digital, Blu-ray release details revealed

Disney

The final piece of the Skywalker saga could be yours soon.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is coming to digital on March 17 and Blu-ray on March 31, according to the Star Wars website. DVD extras will include a feature-length documentary called The Skywalker Legacy.

The Force will be with you, always. Bring home Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker only on Digital 3/17 & Blu-ray 3/31! https://t.co/m6TQdmziiM pic.twitter.com/5PzvWVnsoO — Star Wars (@starwars) February 19, 2020

The movie, which is the ninth in series, came out in December and passed the $1 billion mark at the box office worldwide in January.