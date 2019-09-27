Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker collectible magazine covers star Reylo, lightsabers

Video screenshot by Gael Fashingbauer Cooper/CNET

Empire Magazine just released three special collectible covers ahead of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker's Dec. 20 premiere. One features a masked Kylo Ren (aka Ben Solo) played by Adam Driver, the other shows Rey, the Jakku scavenger portrayed by Daisy Ridley. If the covers are side by side it looks like the characters are locked in an intense lightsaber battle. The third cover shows Rey and Kylo Ren back to back, lightsabers in hand, but not fighting.

"The Supreme Leader vs. the last Jedi," Empire Magazine tweeted about the covers on Friday. The magazine tweeted that the exclusive hits newsstands Oct. 3.

The official Star Wars Twitter account tweeted about the covers as well, and the movie's winter release date. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the ninth and final film in George Lucas' Star Wars saga that got its cinematic start in 1977.