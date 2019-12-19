Walt Disney Pictures

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the end of a nine-film saga, which is most likely only news to you if you've been living under a rock. At a glance, it brings back Daisy Ridley as Rey, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron and John Boyega as Finn. Chewie, C-3PO, R2-D2 and Maz Kanata all return. General Leia Organa also returns for the final film of her saga, played posthumously by Carrie Fisher, and the film was written and directed by J.J. Abrams.

Phew, that's a lot.

But there are about a million more people and characters in the movie than we originally expected. Here are just a handful of the cameos we spotted (and heard!), plus what we know about some of the new characters.

Cameos and familiar faces

Composer John Williams

Look for the composer on the planet Kijimi, as the band of friends enter the droid shop. He appears for a moment only to shake his head in dismay at the group storming in.

Wedge Antilles, played by Denis Lawson

The fighter pilot from the original trilogy makes a short cameo in the final battle as he races to help the Resistance.

Lin-Manuel Miranda as a Resistance fighter

Though we didn't exactly spot him, this photo from set says it all: Miranda was there all along, blending in as a part of the Resistance. On Tuesday he also revealed he contributed music to the film.

NOW IT CAN BE TOLD??@jjabrams & I wrote a lil music for a planet in #TheRiseOfSkywalker

It’s got a nice beat & you can dance to it.

Can’t wait to see it this weekend! pic.twitter.com/vKuoNtYgkw — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 17, 2019

Rey's parents

Killing Eve's Jodie Comer plays Rey's mother in flashbacks, a woman committed to protecting her daughter.

Dominic Monaghan as Beaumont Kin

The Resistance trooper appears in the latest Star Wars Adventure comic Ghosts of Kashyyyk, Part I released in October.

Emperor Palpatine, Lando Calrissian, Force ghost Luke

Should I really call these cameos? Jury's out on that, so I'm just going to include them for reference.

Yes, that's Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine, the same actor who has played the evil Sith Lord throughout the entire Skywalker Saga. Billy Dee Williams appears to reprise his role as Lando, greatest scoundrel in the galaxies, and save the day. And Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) returns to appear to Rey as a Force ghost when she is at her lowest.

Walt Disney Pictures

Porgs

They do appear, albeit briefly, when Rey burns a ship on her return to Ahch-To to try and seal herself off from everyone.

Harrison Ford as Han Solo

This one I'm calling a cameo because it was the biggest surprise for someone who avoided leaks and spoilers until the screening. One of the movie's touching moments brings Han to his son for one final chat and a classic "I know."

All those voices

When Rey is hearing all the Jedi come together for her, we heard: Samuel L. Jackson (Mace Windu from the prequels), Yoda (the OG, not the Baby), Freddie Prinze Jr. (Kanan Jarrus from animated series Star Wars: Rebels) and Liam Neeson (Qui-Gon Jinn from the prequels). But there were so many it was impossible to decipher all of them.

Sam Witwer is also credited under voice acting, but it's not clear whether he's voicing one of his numerous Star Wars canon characters (from Clone Wars, Rebels, the Battlefront games or Resistance) or if he was playing another stormtrooper/baddie (like in The Force Awakens).

Let us know if you heard others in the comments and we'll try to confirm it!

New Star Wars characters

Walt Disney Pictures

Zorii Bliss (played by Keri Russell)

We knew Bliss had a background with Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac). Bliss is a huge fan of Poe's, though she doesn't act like it at first.

Isaac previously revealed to EW that Bliss "has a little bit of a checkered past and maybe some questionable morals," which we see during our brief time with her. But seriously, an origin story or even a spin-off about her and Poe's adventures could be worth mining.

Lucasfilm

Babu Frik

This creature is adorably disgusting with its weirdly huge human-esque hands and helps Rey and her friends extract vital information from C-3PO's memory at a crucial moment. The side-trek gives the gang time to meet Bliss, which feels more important.

Walt Disney Studios

Jannah (Naomi Ackie)

The leader of a band of rogues on the moon where the OG Death Star has crashed, Jannah rides not-horses and when the Millennium Falcon lands in her territory, she leads others to Rey and company.

Later, she reveals to Finn she is a former Stormtrooper, which bonds the two instantaneously. Jannah tells Finn her entire company refused to fire upon a village of innocent people and mutinied, rising up against the powers that be shortly before the Death Star was taken down.

Disney

Allegiant General Pryde (Richard E. Grant)

A member of the First Order, General Pryde is made to serve his masters and the Emperor, nothing more. Actor Richard E. Grant told Gizmodo that director Abrams gave him no backstory about his character: "I never questioned J.J. about this but I think it's pretty clear that I was in the Peter Cushing mould."

Boolio

An important alien the Millennium Flacon comes into contact with early in the film, Boolio is an Ovissian male who helps the Resistance by passing along a "message from a spy." (He appeared first in Force Friday toys.)

D-O

All three of the sequels have given us new droids, but none are as polite as D-O. Their high-pitched "No, no thank you" when Rey attempts to touch them is the Most Relatable Thing I've ever heard a droid say.

If you've spotted someone else or have more questions about new characters leave a comment below and I'll ask someone else to get back to you (kidding, sort of).

Originally published Dec. 18.