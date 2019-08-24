Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Kit Harington, Black Widow and more from the Walt Disney Studios D23 panel

LucasFilm

Yesterday at Disney's biannual convention called the D23 Expo a Space Mountain's worth of television and movie news dropped. For Star Wars fans there was an epic trailer for the Disney Plus show The Mandalorian. And Marvel didn't disappoint announcing a trio of new shows: She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel and Moon Knight. On Saturday, we heard from LucasFilm about Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker which included new footage that was shown.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Director J.J. Abrams introduced the cast Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker including R2-D2 and BB-8. A new poster was revealed that shows Rey and Kylo Ren facing off in front of a shadow which looks like Emperor Palpatine.

Check out the new poster for Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker that debuted at #D23Expo. See the film in theaters December 20. pic.twitter.com/FUSZaGQZE6 — Star Wars (@starwars) August 24, 2019

During the panel, new footage from The Rise of Skywalker was shown, but is sadly not online… yet. At one moment in the montage, Rey, who is wearing a black hood, has a double-bladed lightsaber just like Darth Maul did in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Abrams talked about Carrie Fisher saying that Carrie as Leia gets to be in the film.

Keri Russell from The Americans and Felicity plays Zorri Bliss in The Rise of Skywalker. She described having to wear a helmet as "strangely empowering". She said, "I can't wait for you to meet Zorri, she's very cool and kind of shady. A criminal and sort of this old friend of Poe's."

Kit Harington joins the film The Eternals

After a day of rumors, it was confirmed that Game of Thrones star Kit Harington will join The Eternals alongside Gemma Chan. Harington will play Dane Whitman, while Chan is portraying Sersi.

Marvel's Black Widow

Kevin Feige the mastermind behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) showed off footage from the upcoming film Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff. The footage looked similar to what was shown at last month's Comic Con but with expanded scenes.

Black Widow enters an apartment fight with her gun drawn and gets into a fight with Yelena Belova played by Florence Pugh. At one point Natasha gets up and says, "It's good to see you, too sis."

Jay Maidment

Later in the footage Yelena asks Natasha, "Why do you always do that thing? The pose, the fighting pose. You're a total poser."

Black Widow opens in theaters worldwide on May 1, 2020.

Sadly, Disney isn't live streaming this morning's panel. But CNET is on the ground at D23 to bring you any tasty tidbits as they are announced. We'll update this story as news breaks.