Star Wars: The Old Republic preorders now available

BioWare/LucasArts

A slight disturbance in the Force was felt this morning after BioWare, LucasArts, and EA announced that Jedi and Sith everywhere can now preorder Star Wars: The Old Republic for a limited time.

Three versions of the highly anticipated MMORPG are available: Standard ($59), Digital Deluxe ($79), and the whopping Collector's Edition ($149). A preorder FAQ answers some common questions for curious padawans. Those who order soon get access to the virtual world early and obtain special items to make questing easier.

Star Wars fans have clamored for the title since its reveal in late 2008, with an expected release date later this year. According to the official preorder site, here is a breakdown of the three editions:

The Standard Edition of Star Wars: The Old Republic comes with all the essentials you'll need to get into the game, including the game software and 30 days of game time. The Standard Edition will be available in both physical copies that will be sold at most video game retailers, and a digital edition that's exclusive to Origin.com.

The Digital Deluxe Edition of Star Wars: The Old Republic is available exclusively through Origin and comes with both the game software and 30 days of game time. In addition, the Digital Deluxe Edition of Star Wars: The Old Republic comes with the following digital items that your characters can use in the game: Flare Gun: Fires flares into the air.

Training Droid: Hovers at your side for combat assistance.

HoloDancer: Project your own holographic dancer.

HoloCam: Keep visual records of in-game adventures.

STAP (Single Trooper Aerial Platform): Sleek and unique in-game vehicle.

The limited Collector's Edition of Star Wars: The Old Republic can only be purchased physically. Packaged with 30 days of game time and all the virtual items included in the Digital Deluxe Edition, the Collector's Edition comes with a number of physical and digital collector's items you can't get anywhere else: The Journal of Master Gnost-Dural: 111 pages of notes and sketches by the revered Jedi Master from the early years of the Great Hyperspace War between the Galactic Republic and the Sith Empire. Features never-before-seen artwork and all-new information.

Darth Malgus statue: The villainous Darth Malgus comes to life with this exclusive 9-inch collectible statue from Gentle Giant studios.

The Old Republic Galaxy Map: 14-by-20-inch at-a-glance look at the known galaxy.

Security Authentication Key Fob: Keep your Lightsaber and credits safe with this custom Security Authentication Key Fob for your game account.

Music of Star Wars: The Old Republic CD: 17 orchestral music tracks from The Old Republic.

Star Wars: The Old Republic game: The full Star Wars: The Old Republic game on DVD-ROM in a collectible metal case. The following virtual in-game items are exclusive to the Collector's Edition: Exclusive Mouse Droid: A faithful droid to join you on your adventures.

Exclusive Collector's Edition Store: Unique in-game store with a dynamic array of items to assist you from your humble beginnings through your journey to become a galactic legend.

There's little doubt this will be one of the biggest Star Wars games in recent memory, picking up the pieces from the recently marked-for-death Star Wars Galaxies MMORPG. Galaxies, run by Sony Online Entertainment, had an incredible rise in popularity, only to fall from grace after a series of changes to gameplay. Could SW:TOR refresh a stagnant MMORPG market, one that has been dominated by World of Warcraft for years?