Game of Thrones star in negotiations to join the Star Wars universe

Game of Thrones fans will be familiar with his face -- and now Star Wars fans can get to know his mug too.

Pedro Pascal is in negotiations to play the lead in The Mandalorian, Disney's new Star Wars spin-off series to stream on Disney+ next year, Variety reported Tuesday.

In the role, Pascal's face may be hidden for the most part behind The Mandalorian's face armour (someone already appears to have taken that job for the promo images), and his activities appear to be of the roaming the universe shooting things variety.

This is Disney's official synopsis:

"After the stories of Jango and Boba Felt, another warrior emerged in the Star Wars universe. The Mandalorian is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic...."

You might remember Pascal for playing Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones, his iconic battle with the Mountain surely seared into all of our minds.

Other exciting names working on the show include directors Taika Waititi and Bryce Dallas Howard, with Jon Favreau looking after the series as a whole.

The Mandalorian doesn't have a premiere date yet, but with filming underway, we can expect it to arrive on Disney+ next year. For everything else arriving on the service, go here.