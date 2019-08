Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney Plus gets a new trailer at D23 Expo

Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Mandalorian is set to be the first Disney Plus original series to debut, and it's a prime feature of the D23 Expo this weekend. The series stars Pedro Pascal as the titular Mandalorian and was written by Jon Favreau. New details and footage were revealed Friday ahead of the Nov. 12 launch, and Disney teased us with a poster earlier in the day.

Today Favreau came on stage to give fans a first look.

Whether you like the original or the prequels, "we've got something for everyone," he said.

Favreau previously revealed that the series would be set seven years after Return of the Jedi (so 23 years before The Force Awakens).

Speaking at Star Wars Celebration back in April, Pascal gave the lowdown on his gray-area bounty hunter.

"He's got a lot of Clint Eastwood in him," the actor said, adding that he watched Sergio Leone and Akira Kurosawa movies to prepare.

Carl Weathers plays Greef Carga, a man who's hired the Mandalorian for a job.

"He's kinda the head of this guild of bounty hunters," Weathers said of his character during Star Wars Celebration, according to CNET's Sean Keane. "The Mando is a guy who he figures can get the job done."

The Mandalorian also stars Gina Carano as Cara Dune, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, plus Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow and Werner Herzog in unnamed roles, and the voice acting talents of Taika Waititi.

The Disney D23 Expo runs through Sunday, Aug. 25.