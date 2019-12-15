Baby Yoda threatens Baby Groot on SNL

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

There's no way to avoid Baby Yoda these days. The breakout star of the hit Disney Plus Star Wars series The Mandalorian has captured the hearts of fans everywhere.

Even though Baby Yoda -- officially named the Child -- is sweet and cute on TV, when he visited Saturday Night Live the adorable character showed his adult side.

Baby Yoda stopped by SNL's Weekend Update on Saturday to talk about the perks of his fame. SNL cast member Kyle Mooney played the pint-size Star Wars character who chatted about knowing who slept with who on the set of The Mandalorian.

Baby Yoda also mentioned his new fashion line of gloves called Hand-dalorians. Plus, he revealed that he's made a rap-mix tape and has a comedy stand-up special with Netflix on the way.

But the biggest laugh of the skit was when Baby Yoda threatened Guardians of the Galaxy's Baby Groot.

"Baby Groot, do me a favor," Baby Yoda said to the camera. "Keep my name out of your little tree mouth, before I snap you like a twig."

Now that would be a great Star Wars versus Marvel fight to witness on Disney Plus.

If you still haven't experienced the magic that is Baby Yoda, here's how to watch The Mandalorian on Disney Plus.