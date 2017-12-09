Disney

Those lucky enough to see "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" before its official opening next week shared impressions on social media Saturday night after the world premiere in Hollywood.

And Star Wars fans, you can breathe again. First reactions are crazy-good.

STAR WARS: I LOVED IT THE END — 🎙🤖.ashley.🕹🍿 (@AshleyEsqueda) December 10, 2017

Guys. @rianjohnson has made the most epic, emotionally powerful @starwars film ever. Hands down. My strong advice is to be very wary of spoilers. The less you know about #TheLastJedi, the better. Bravo, bravo, bravo. — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) December 10, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is so very different, exciting, surprising. So many emotions, so many amazing moments. Stay away from spoilers. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) December 10, 2017

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is everything. Intense, funny, emotional, exciting. It’s jam-packed with absolutely jaw dropping moments and I loved it so, so much. I’m still shaking. pic.twitter.com/fHddWjo201 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) December 10, 2017

Luke was right: "This is not going to go the way you think." #TheLastJedi will shatter you - and then make you whole again. pic.twitter.com/PJyYpH5loP — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) December 10, 2017

#TheLastJedi is absolutely fantastic - gripping, touching, funny and powerful w/ gorgeous shots and the most badass battles. When it gets going, holy crap does it get going. Hands down the best #StarWars movie since Empire pic.twitter.com/nWWAhlNMJo — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) December 10, 2017

The Last Jedi is incredible. Character at the forefront, amazing action and so so so much emotional payoff decades in the making. I will be watching this one a lot. pic.twitter.com/KVOjLhwk27 — Eric Vespe (@EricVespe) December 10, 2017

Cannot overestimate just how gorgeous this film is. I salute you @rianjohnson - some of these shots are all-timers and then some — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) December 10, 2017

There’s a scene in #StarWars #TheLastJedi that I keep playing over and over in my head, that is so stunning and unexpected that I don’t want to forget how I felt seeing it for the first time. This movie feels unlike any other Star Wars movie in all the ways I hoped. pic.twitter.com/zlDW4yOjp2 — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 10, 2017

I'll have a #TheLastJedi reaction for you in about 6 or 7 years after I can finally process and unpack everything I just saw — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) December 10, 2017

Star John Boyega, who plays Finn, almost didn't make it to the L.A. premiere due to bad weather in Atlanta. He ended up making it in time (minus his luggage), but the events led to some fun tweets between Boyega and other Star Wars cast and crew.

Hahahaha oh my god

GET HERE JOHN! — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) December 9, 2017

Roger that! BB-8 PUNCH IT!!! — John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) December 9, 2017

Only fly with Harrison on green-screen, son. #FatherlyAdvice — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 9, 2017

"The Last Jedi" opens worldwide Dec. 14. Look for CNET's full review on Dec. 12.