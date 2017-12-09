Those lucky enough to see "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" before its official opening next week shared impressions on social media Saturday night after the world premiere in Hollywood.
And Star Wars fans, you can breathe again. First reactions are crazy-good.
Star John Boyega, who plays Finn, almost didn't make it to the L.A. premiere due to bad weather in Atlanta. He ended up making it in time (minus his luggage), but the events led to some fun tweets between Boyega and other Star Wars cast and crew.
"The Last Jedi" opens worldwide Dec. 14. Look for CNET's full review on Dec. 12.
