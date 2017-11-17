Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be the longest film in the saga

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be 2 hours and 30 minutes long, making it the longest film in the space movie franchise so far.

Director Rian Johnson confirmed the length Friday at a press conference in Paris (hat tip to IGN), describing the film's length as exactly what was needed to tell this story.

Now Playing: Watch this: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer drops in full force

"We reached a point where we realized pacing-wise it felt very good and it didn't feel long," Johnson said. "Any shorter we would be compromising some of the characters and some of the journeys."

Before "The Last Jedi," the longest Star Wars movie was "Revenge of the Sith" at 2 hours, 20 minutes. And as for "The Force Awakens," that 2015 film clocked in a bit lighter at 2 hours, 15 minutes. The shortest film of them all is the original "A New Hope" from 1977 at 2 hours, 5 minutes.

You can watch the full press conference embedded below from the Unificationfrance YouTube channel, with the runtime confirmation coming at 8:10.

Johnson also revealed that "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" director Gareth Edwards will make a cameo in Episode VIII. But when asked, he did not confirm this week's report that Princes William and Harry are in the film as Stormtroopers.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens on Dec. 15.