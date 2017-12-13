Now Playing: Watch this: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' review (no spoilers)

Even the biggest Star Wars fan on Earth can't snag an invite to the most exclusive showing of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." That's because it won't be happening on Earth.

The crew of the International Space Station will watch the long-awaited movie on board the ISS. Spaceflight reporter Robin Seemangal shared the news on Tuesday and NASA confirmed it to multiple media outlets.

"Don't have a definitive timeline yet," NASA Public Affairs Officer Dan Huot told Inverse. "They typically get movies as digital files and can play them back on a laptop or a standard projector that is currently aboard."

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is a fitting choice for many reasons, one being that three Star Wars droids, the Millennium Falcon and even the Death Star appear on a recent ISS mission patch.

"The Last Jedi" opens worldwide Dec. 14.