'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' length is like 'The Godfather,' Mark Hamill says

John Wilson

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will be the longest movie in the saga yet at 2 hours and 30 minutes, but Mark Hamill said it won't feel like a long sitdown in the theater.

"The good news is I've seen it, and it's like 'The Godfather.' It doesn't feel that long," Hamill told Vanity Fair at a Wednesday night event promoting Rag & bone's Star Wars clothing line. "And I'm really cranky. I'm one of those guys where you go see, like, a big superhero movie and you go, 'I really love it, but it's too long!".

The film's 2-hour, 30-minute length was confirmed by director Rian Johnson in November, who described the length as the natural runtime needed to tell this story.

"Any shorter we would be compromising some of the characters and some of the journeys," Johnson said at a press conference in Paris.

Now Playing: Watch this: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' trailer drops in full force

Hamill also admitted to Vanity Fair that the news of the film's length "appalled" him initially, but that was quelled when he saw it.

"The Last Jedi" continues the adventures of Rey, Finn and Poe fighting alongside Luke Skywalker and General Leia.

Hamill leads the cast alongside Daisy Ridley as Rey, John Boyega as Finn, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma and Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron. With the help of CGI, Lupita Nyong'o plays Maz Kanata and Andy Serkis returns to embody Supreme Leader Snoke. The film also features the final performance from the late Carrie Fisher.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is in theaters around the world on December 14, 2017.

Star Wars at 40: Join us in celebrating the many ways the Force-filled sci-fi saga has impacted our lives.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.