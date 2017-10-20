Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Fans walking into the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" exhibit at New York Comic-Con this month ended up in an actual movie-style confrontation between Stormtroopers, the Resistance and Kylo Ren.

The Star Wars YouTube page posted a video of the event Thursday, featuring fans walking into the exhibit only to find alarms going off, First Order Stormtroopers taking control of the room, and members of the opposing Resistance led by a rolling BB-8 droid running in to save the civilians.

But before any civilians can escape, Kylo Ren appears to force-choke one Resistance member and force-pushes one exhibit into another. Fans are seen taking video on their phones as the event unfolded, with a few being sneaked out of the exhibit with the help of a member of the Resistance.

When it wasn't the scene of a seemingly spontaneous Star Wars battle, the Verizon Wireless-presented exhibit showed off props that will be seen in "The Last Jedi," which opens on Dec. 15.