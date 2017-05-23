Annie Leibovitz turns lens on 'Last Jedi' cast for Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" doesn't land in theaters until December, but fans can get a sneak peek at the cast in costume on four different Vanity Fair magazine covers hitting newsstands on June 6.

Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson, Adam Driver, Kelly Marie Tran and Carrie Fisher are photographed in character by Annie Leibovitz.

This isn't the first time Leibovitz has photographed Star Wars actors. The famous photographer captured the cast of "The Phantom Menace" way back in 1999 for Vanity Fair. Since then, Leibovitz has taken portraits of Star Wars actors for every movie since then, including "The Force Awakens."

One of the new Vanity Fair covers features Ridley as Rey and Hamill as Luke Skywalker standing on a cliff on the planet Ahch-To. Another features First Order leaders Christie as Captain Phasma, Driver as Kylo Ren and Gleeson as General Hux.

A third cover celebrates the rebels, showing Isaac as Poe Dameron, Boyega as Finn and newcomer Tran as Rose Tico with droid BB-8. Best of all, a fourth cover features the late Carrie Fisher standing tall as freedom fighter General Leia Organa.

This special issue of Vanity Fair also celebrates the 40th anniversary of Star Wars, including interviews with "The Last Jedi" cast and director Rian Johnson on clues about what happens in the next installment. Also, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy reflects on the expanded role General Leia was meant to play in the trilogy's final installment.

