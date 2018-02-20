Disney/Lucasfilm

The Rebellion is reborn! The latest chapter in the Star Wars saga is coming to your living room next month, so get ready to pore over every detail and have all those arguments all over again.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" arrives March 13 in digital stores like iTunes (in HD and 4K Ultra HD) and via Disney's Movies Anywhere service. Blu-ray 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and cable on-demand editions will arrive on March 27, Disney announced on Tuesday.

These home video versions of "The Last Jedi" include bonus features such as "The Director and the Jedi," a journey into the creation of the movie with writer-director Rian Johnson, as well as audio commentary and tons more. Here's the full list of bonus features, which may vary from version to version, direct from the Star Wars website:

The Director and the Jedi: Go deep behind the scenes with writer-director Rian Johnson on an intimate and personal journey through the production of the movie -- and experience what it's like to helm a global franchise and cultural phenomenon.



Here's a trailer:

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" packages include the multiscreen edition (Blu-ray and a digital copy), the 4K Ultra HD Collector's Edition (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and a digital copy) as well as Best Buy and Target retailer exclusives. The 4K Ultra HD version features Dolby Vision HDR paired with Dolby Atmos audio.