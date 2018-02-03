Now Playing: Watch this: 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' spoilers and reactions

The story of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is going from movie to comic book this spring, and the conversion will expand the scope of the story beyond what the film could tell.

The adaptation is being written by Gary Whitta ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story") and drawn by Michael Walsh along with Mike Spicer.

"We'll be adding scenes and telling others from a new perspective," Walsh said in an Instagram post Friday announcing the comic.

Like the upcoming novelization of "The Last Jedi" coming March 6, the events depicted exclusively in the comic will be considered part of the same Star Wars story Lucasfilm and Disney have been telling since 2015's "The Force Awakens."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the comic will debut its first of six issues on May 2, with a second issue later that month.