Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7: How to watch Celebration Chicago panel, trailer

The adventures of Ahsoka Tano will continue when Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 hits Disney Plus streaming service, but we don't know much yet.

That'll change on Sunday, when executive producer Dave Filoni and some surprise guests lift the curtain on the revived show at a Star Wars Celebration Chicago panel.

The show focuses on trainee Jedi Ahsoka, her master Anakin Skywalker and his master Obi-Wan Kenobi as they battle in the titular galactic conflict between the events of Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith.

You'll be able to stream the panel from the Star Wars YouTube channel at 1:30 p.m. PT, and we'll embed the livestream video here as soon as its available.