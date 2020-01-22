Star Wars: The Clone Wars season 7 hits Disney Plus on Feb. 21

Careful, you might get Mauled. The seventh season of CGI animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars kicks off on Disney Plus on Feb. 21, the company revealed Wednesday, with a fresh trailer to celebrate.

"Soon, the galaxy will be remade," says Maul. "The Jedi and Republic… will die."

Lucasfilm

The season will consist of 12 episodes and brings the show, which is set between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, to its conclusion. It's also the second piece of Star Wars content to make its debut on Disney's streaming service, after 2019's The Mandalorian.

The episodes will drop weekly, Lucasfilm confirmed to CNET via email. Feb. 21 is Friday, so it looks like The Clone Wars will be starting off Star Wars fans' weekends from then until May 8.

The show holds the distinction of being the last major Star Wars project from franchise creator George Lucas, who masterminded the show along with Dave Filoni. The first five seasons aired on Cartoon Network from 2008 to 2013, and a sixth season came to Netflix in 2014.

