Star Wars: The Clone Wars leaving Netflix in April

Disney/Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Clone Wars will reportedly drop off Netflix on April 7, days before Disney is expected to unveil its own streaming service.

The beloved CGI animated series' departure from Netflix, as reported by Entertainment Weekly, isn't a huge surprise -- we found out last summer that the show would be getting a seventh season exclusively on the Disney+ service.

It makes sense that that Disney would want the rest of The Clone Wars, which is set between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, and consists of a feature length movie and six seasons, on its own platform.

We can expect to find out more about its exact plans for the show on April 11, when Disney will offer a "first look" at the service during an investor meeting. There's also a panel for season 7 happening at Star Wars Celebration Chicago on April 14.

In the meantime, you've got a little over two weeks to binge the whole lot -- the movie and 121 episodes -- on Netflix.

Failing that, it'll most likely be available at launch on Disney+, which is also getting two live action Star Wars shows -- The Mandalorian and a Rogue One prequel series.

First published at 6:16 a.m. PT.

Updated at 6:50 a.m. PT: Adds more details.