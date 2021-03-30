Star Wars: The Bad Batch gets fresh trailer ahead of May 4 Disney Plus premiere

Star Wars: The Bad Batch got another trailer on Tuesday. The series' 70-minute premiere hits Disney Plus on Tuesday, May 4, followed by new episodes every Friday starting May 7.

The CGI animated series is set after the events of Revenge of the Sith and follows a unique squad of clone troopers who debuted in the final season of The Clone Wars. Their new adventures will see them become mercenaries in the era of the Galactic Empire, and the trailer reveals that they'll end up going on the run from Imperial forces.

We also see Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen, who played the character in live action in The Mandalorian), soon-to-be-rebel Saw Gerrera (Andrew Kishino, who voiced Saw in The Clone Wars) and Clone Commander Rex (Dee Bradley Baker).

It's unclear how many episodes the series will have.