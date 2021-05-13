Star Wars: The Bad Batch release dates -- When does episode 3 hit Disney Plus?

Lucasfilm

What better way to celebrate May the Fourth this month than with the 70-minute premiere episode of a brand-new Star Wars series? The first and second episodes of The Bad Batch, a slick CGI-animated show from The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni, is out now.

Every new episode is scheduled for Friday and the first season runs for 16 episodes in total.

The Bad Batch episode release schedule

Here's The Bad Batch's episode release schedule, with the expected release times:

Episode 1: Available now

Episode 2: Available now.

Episode 3: Available May 14 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 4: Available May 21 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 5: Available May 28 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 6: Available June 4 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 7: Available June 11 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 8: Available June 18 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 9: Available June 25 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 10: Available July 2 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 11: Available July 9 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 12: Available July 16 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 13: Available July 23 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 14: Available July 30 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 15: Available Aug. 6 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

Episode 16: Available Aug. 13 -- midnight PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

What's it about?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch comes from The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni. If that wasn't enough to cement its credentials, it's a spin-off of the lauded computer-animated series The Clone Wars, which you can also find on Disney Plus.

The Bad Batch, using the same CGI-animated style, is set after the events of Revenge of the Sith and charts the missions of a squad of clone troopers who debuted in the final season of The Clone Wars. These mercenaries were all cooked up with genetic mutations, and are voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, Ming-Na Wen (as a younger version of Fennec Shand, reprising the character she plays in The Mandalorian), Stephen Stanton and Andrew Kishino.

Here's the latest promo: