Star Wars: The Bad Batch release dates -- When does episode 13 hit Disney Plus?

We're nearing the end of the 16-episode first season run of Disney Plus' latest Star Wars series. Disney picked the best way to celebrate May the Fourth by premiering The Bad Batch, a slick CGI-animated show from The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni.

New episodes drop once a week on Fridays, helping to plug the gap between other big franchise shows The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, which arrived to rave reviews.

The Bad Batch episode release schedule

Here's the episode release schedule for all 16 episodes of the The Bad Batch's first season, with the release times:

What's The Bad Batch about?

Star Wars: The Bad Batch comes from The Mandalorian producer Dave Filoni. If that wasn't enough to cement its credentials, it's a spin-off of the lauded computer-animated series The Clone Wars, which you can also find on Disney Plus.

The Bad Batch, using the same CGI-animated style, is set after the events of Revenge of the Sith and charts the missions of a squad of clone troopers who debuted in the final season of The Clone Wars. These mercenaries were all cooked up with genetic mutations, and are voiced by Dee Bradley Baker, Ming-Na Wen (as a younger version of Fennec Shand, reprising the character she plays in The Mandalorian), Stephen Stanton and Andrew Kishino.

The latest trailer

Here's the latest promo, hyping the second half of the season: