Star Wars: The Bad Batch hits Disney Plus in 2021

Lucasfilm

Star Wars: The Clone Wars might have come to a glorious end, but the Bad Batch is still in action. The unique squad of clone troopers -- which first appeared in the final season back in February -- are getting their own Disney Plus show in 2021, the company revealed on Monday.

It'll be set after the Clone Wars and the events of Revenge of the Sith, and see the Bad Batch acting as mercenaries as the era of the Galactic Empire begins. When we last saw them, they'd just gotten a new recruit in the form of cyborg clone Echo.

Clone Wars executive producer Dave Filoni will return for the new show, with Jennifer Corbett as head writer.

"Our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning," said Agnes Chu, senior vice president for content at Disney Plus. "We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

Presumably the excellent Dee Bradley Baker will also return to voice Echo, supertracker Hunter, the incredibly strong Wrecker, knowledgeable Tech and deadly sniper Crosshair.