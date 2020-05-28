Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge will bring you on VR Disney Parks trip

ILMxLAB

Disney Parks' Galaxy's Edge remains the ultimate immersive Star Wars experience, and ILMxLAB is bringing it home later this year. Lucasfilm's virtual reality studio revealed on Thursday that it's working on Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy's Edge in collaboration with the Facebook-owned Oculus Studios.

The VR adventure is set on the outskirts of Batuu's Black Spire Outpost, between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, and seems like a less Sith-y version of 2019's Vader Immortal. It features "new and iconic characters" from the franchise, and offers several gameplay and difficulty options.

"This action-packed adventure not only speaks to the promise of connected and complementary experiences by extending the lore around Black Spire Outpost, it represents another meaningful step in ILMxLAB's quest to transition from storytelling -- one-way communication -- to storyLIVING, where you're inside a world making consequential choices that drive your experience forward," said Vicki Dobbs Beck, ILMxLAB executive-in-charge, in a release.

With Disney Parks still closed due to coronavirus pandemic, it seems like this VR adventure was designed for people who've had to put their Galaxy's Edge vacation plans on hold this summer. This company also released a Mickey-centric AR experience earlier this month.

"Now our guests can immerse themselves in these stories both inside and outside our parks," Disney Imagineering exec Scott Trowbridge said in the release.