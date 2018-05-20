Chewbacca sits courtside at Cleveland Cavaliers game

Wielding cross bows. Unleashing giant yawns. Now we can add watching basketball to the list of Chewbacca's favorite pastimes. The furry Star Wars icon enjoyed a courtside seat for the second half of Saturday's Eastern Conference Finals matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics. The NBA playoffs can get pretty hairy at times, but Chewie kept his composure as the Cavs cruised to their Game 3 win.

Turns out the beast from Kashyyyk swung by Cleveland's Quicken Loans Arena to promote Solo: A Star Wars Story, which opens in theaters Friday. Sure, it's something to see LeBron James and Chewie in person on the same day, but not everyone liked the idea of a 7-foot-tall furry biped snagging such a prime viewing spot.

When you pay thousands of dollars for court side seats & you’re stuck next to a wookie. pic.twitter.com/gSMKdDxECO — Dirty Sports (@TheDirtySports) May 20, 2018

really enjoying how not charmed Chewbacca’s seatmates are pic.twitter.com/x9qSVn8CFs — Owen Ellickson (@onlxn) May 20, 2018

Then again, having Han's BFF in the house made the game even livelier for some.

I don't want to know the people who would sit next to Chewbacca and act completely casual about it. — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) May 20, 2018

My mom saw Chewbacca on the side of the court at the Cavs/Celtics game and said “what is that??” I’m adopted — Princess Leia (@_Kamillionaire_) May 20, 2018