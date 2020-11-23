Star Wars: Squadrons slashed to $17 for PS4, Xbox One

GameSpot

Star Wars: Squadrons launched last month for PC, PS4 and Xbox, and surprisingly for a high-profile new release, it was priced at $40, not $60.

You can do better. For a limited time, and while supplies last, GameStop has . The PS4 version is the same price. (Just click the little pull-down to select the one you want.) Closest match elsewhere is .

Note that shipping will cost extra unless your cart hits $35, though you can bypass that requirement by choosing in-store pickup.

I'll admit it, I'm dying to play this, because I used to love all the arcade-style Star Wars games. And I don't mind that it has a fairly short single-player campaign, nor that I may have to invest in a HOTAS (hands-on throttle-and-stick) for the best experience. The fact that you can play it in VR (on PS4) is icing on the cake. (PC owners should check out this review of Star Wars: Squadrons VR.)

I'm not sure how long these will last at this price, so if you've been itching to take down the Empire (or the Rebellion), grab this deal while you can.

