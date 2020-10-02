Star Wars: Squadrons landed on PS4, Xbox One and PC on Friday, letting you suit up as a New Republic or Imperial pilot in a short single-player campaign, or multiplayer too. It supports cross-play, so you'll be able to play with friends no matter what version of the game you get.
You can also play through the whole game in VR on PS4 and PC, and use a HOTAS (hands-on throttle-and-stick) for the complete piloting experience.
"The campaign of Star Wars: Squadrons is a solid showcase of setpieces that conveys what's possible with the game's engaging flight combat mechanics," CNET sister site GameSpot said of the game in its early impressions.
Squadrons is the first Star Wars game since November 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order, and the first completely starfighter-centric one since Rogue Squadron: Rebel Strike in 2003. EA's Battlefront and Battlefront 2 also had multiplayer modes that put you in a fighter's cockpit. It's also likely to be the last major Star Wars release on this generation of consoles -- the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X come out next month.
