landed on PS4, Xbox One and PC on Friday, letting you suit up as a New Republic or Imperial pilot in a short single-player campaign, or multiplayer too. It supports cross-play, so you'll be able to play with friends no matter what version of the game you get.

You can also play through the whole game in VR on PS4 and PC, and use a HOTAS (hands-on throttle-and-stick) for the complete piloting experience.

"The campaign of Star Wars: Squadrons is a solid showcase of setpieces that conveys what's possible with the game's engaging flight combat mechanics," CNET sister site GameSpot said of the game in its early impressions.

Read more: Star Wars: Squadrons review roundup

Squadrons is the first Star Wars game since November 2019's Jedi: Fallen Order, and the first completely starfighter-centric one since Rogue Squadron: Rebel Strike in 2003. EA's Battlefront and Battlefront 2 also had multiplayer modes that put you in a fighter's cockpit. It's also likely to be the last major Star Wars release on this generation of consoles -- the next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X come out next month.