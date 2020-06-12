CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Last of Us 2 review Sony PS5 event PS5 console reveal Second stimulus check Lady Antebellum changes name Best external hard drive and SSD in 2020

Star Wars: Squadrons has apparently leaked on Xbox site

The unannounced game likely focuses on aerial combat.

3682785-image-2.png

Star Wars: Squadrons hasn't been officially announced.

 Xbox/Screenshot by GameSpot

The unrevealed Star Wars: Squadrons has seemingly leaked on the official Xbox site, as previously reported by CNET sister site GameSpot. The site included the tagline "Pilots wanted" and a broken preorder link.

The game's artwork features Rebel Alliance and Imperial pilots, as well as a bunch of starfighters, so it'll likely be aerial combat-centric.

Neither EA nor Microsoft immediately responded to requests for comment.