Star Wars: Squadrons has apparently leaked on Xbox site

Xbox/Screenshot by GameSpot

The unrevealed Star Wars: Squadrons has seemingly leaked on the official Xbox site, as previously reported by CNET sister site GameSpot. The site included the tagline "Pilots wanted" and a broken preorder link.

The game's artwork features Rebel Alliance and Imperial pilots, as well as a bunch of starfighters, so it'll likely be aerial combat-centric.

Neither EA nor Microsoft immediately responded to requests for comment.