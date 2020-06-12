The unrevealed Star Wars: Squadrons has seemingly leaked on the official Xbox site, as previously reported by CNET sister site GameSpot. The site included the tagline "Pilots wanted" and a broken preorder link.
The game's artwork features Rebel Alliance and Imperial pilots, as well as a bunch of starfighters, so it'll likely be aerial combat-centric.
Neither EA nor Microsoft immediately responded to requests for comment.
Star Wars: Squadrons has apparently leaked on Xbox site
