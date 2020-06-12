Star Wars: Squadrons leaked promo on Xbox site confirmed by EA

The previously unrevealed Star Wars: Squadrons leaked on the official Xbox site Friday, as spotted by CNET sister site GameSpot. The Xbox site included the tagline "Pilots wanted" and a broken preorder link. EA confirmed the leak, saying it will drop a trailer for the game on Monday, June 15, at 8:00 a.m. PT.
The artwork features Rebel Alliance and Imperial pilots, as well as a bunch of starfighters, so it seems the game is focused on aerial combat. This is backed up by EA's tweet, which says "pilots wanted."
It's likely the game was scheduled to be revealed during Star Wars game publisher EA's June 11 event, which was rescheduled to June 18 because of nationwide protests over racial injustice.
Neither EA nor Microsoft immediately responded to requests for comment.
