CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

PS5 showcase Second stimulus check DC FanDome Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Android 11: How to install Xbox Series S Android 11 features
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Star Wars Squadrons gets dogfighting CGI mini-movie

The seven-minute Hunted short focuses on lone Imperial pilot ahead of the game's Oct. 2 release on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Listen
- 00:18

Star Wars Squadrons isn't hitting PS4, Xbox One and PC until Oct. 2, but publisher EA gave us a little taste with a seven-minute CGI animated short on Monday. It introduces Imperial pilot Varko Grey as he tries to survive an attack by the New Republic fleet.

Grey is the leader of Titan Squadron, and finds himself hunted by New Republic X-wing. It's pretty exciting and cinematic -- having been made in collaboration between developer Motive Studios, Lucasfilm and ILM -- and hopefully reflects the game's tone.

Read more: The best PS4 games for 2020

The 41 most powerful Star Wars spaceships, ranked

See all photos

The story takes place after Return of the Jedi and the rebels' victory at the Battle of Endor, with the perspective alternating between the fledgling New Republic's Vanguard Squadron and the Empire's Titan Squadron. You can play through the whole game in VR on PS4 and PC, and multiplayer supports cross-play, so you can face off against friends no matter what system they're on.

You can preorder the game now for $40, and doing so gets you cosmetic items featured in the CG short.