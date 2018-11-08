Star Wars Rogue One prequel series slated for Disney's streaming service, Disney+

Lucasfilm

Disney on Thursday unveiled the name of its streaming service slated to launch late next year, dubbing it Disney+, and announced it will include a prequel series based on Rogue One that will star Diego Luna, who played Cassian Andor in the original Star Wars film.

Disney also confirmed the service is creating a live-action Marvel series focused on Avengers character Loki and starring Tom Hiddleston reprising the role.

Disney, swelling with its takeover of much of 21st Century Fox, is fortifying itself as the Hollywood behemoth with the ammunition to battle deep-pocketed tech companies like Netflix, Apple and Amazon. Those companies have eye-popping budgets pouring money into TV and film production. Disney plans to launch its streaming service to rival to Netflix as part of its offensive.

Disney plans for its family-friendly movies, currently running on Netflix, to switch to Disney+, and also present a slate of original exclusive programs. The Rogue One prequel is the second Star Wars series planned for the service, with Disney also creating The Mandalorian, based on the race of Jedi-fighting warriors best known via Boba Fett, under the direction of Jon Favreau.

The Disney+ branding for the service is in line with Disney's other streaming service, sports focused ESPN+ that launched earlier this year.

As part of Disney's Fox takeover, the company is set to hold a controlling share of video-streaming service Hulu.

