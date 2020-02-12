CNET también está disponible en español.

Star Wars: Rogue One prequel series is apparently shooting this year

Diego Luna says he's "getting ready" to work on the Disney Plus show.

Diego Luna played Cassian Andor in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and will reprise the role in the Disney Plus prequel series that he says is shooting in 2020.

 Disney/Lucasfilm

Cassian Andor's rebel adventures will continue soon. Diego Luna, who played the spy in 2016's Star Wars spinoff Rogue One, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday that the character's Disney Plus series will start filming this year. 

"Yes, we are doing it. We are doing it this year," he said.. "It's happening, and I'm getting ready for it." 

Neither Disney nor Lucasfilm immediately responded to requests for comment.

