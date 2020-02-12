Star Wars: Rogue One prequel series is apparently shooting this year

Disney/Lucasfilm

Cassian Andor's rebel adventures will continue soon. Diego Luna, who played the spy in 2016's Star Wars spinoff Rogue One, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday that the character's Disney Plus series will start filming this year.

"Yes, we are doing it. We are doing it this year," he said.. "It's happening, and I'm getting ready for it."

Neither Disney nor Lucasfilm immediately responded to requests for comment.

