Fate of 'Rogue One' heroes mocked by Honest Trailers

"Rogue One" may have filled in the gaps about the Death Star's history, but the latest Star Wars film isn't without fault.

In a YouTube video posted Tuesday, Honest Trailers takes a satirical look at the characters in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

The narrator starts off by making fun of fans who often misspell the movie's title as rouge, as in the color.

The video also notes that lead character Jyn Erso can't be called a rebel if all she does is follow what her father, surrogate father and co-workers tell her to do.

The parody trailer also calls out the fact that the droid K-2SO has "more personality than any of the human characters."

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The Honest Trailers gang jokes that the Stormtroopers may have different armor than in other Star Wars movies, but they are still lousy shots, easily killed and often beaten with sticks.

The constant use of Easter eggs to show characters from both the original and prequel trilogies make the Honest Trailers crew think the film feels more like a fan-made tribute than any Star Wars film handled by George Lucas.

"Enjoy one of the most beautiful Star Wars films to date that feels like the world's biggest budget fan film."

Ouch.

