Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker clip has a Stormtrooper surprise

They fly now.

Lucasfilm/Screenshot by CNET

Stormtroopers have jetpacks now. At least that's what it looks like from the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip shared Monday on the Star Wars Twitter account

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20 worldwide, with previews Dec. 19.