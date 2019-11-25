Stormtroopers have jetpacks now. At least that's what it looks like from the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip shared Monday on the Star Wars Twitter account.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20 worldwide, with previews Dec. 19.
CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
They fly now.
Stormtroopers have jetpacks now. At least that's what it looks like from the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker clip shared Monday on the Star Wars Twitter account.
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens Dec. 20 worldwide, with previews Dec. 19.
Discuss: Star Wars: Rise of the Skywalker clip has a Stormtrooper surprise
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.