Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker tickets now available for preorder

Star Wars Episode 9 won't land in theaters until Dec. 20 (Dec. 19 if you want to be among the first to see it) -- but you can reserve your seat right now. Tickets for The Rise of Skywalker went on sale Monday morning at movie ticket sites including Fandango and AMC.

This next installment of the Star Wars saga will reconvene recent characters including Rey, Finn, Poe and Kylo Ren as well as vintage actors such as Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and Carrie Fisher, who will return through the use of unseen footage from 2015's The Force Awakens.

You can reserve your tickets for Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker on Fandango or Atom. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of ticket services featured on this page.

