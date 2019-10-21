CNET también está disponible en español.

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker tickets now available for preorder

Tickets are now available from a wide variety of theaters. Here's how to get them ahead of the first screenings on Dec. 19.

At some screenings, you can earn free posters like this one for Imax attendees, collector's edition tickets and more. 

Star Wars Episode 9 won't land in theaters until Dec. 20 (Dec. 19 if you want to be among the first to see it) -- but you can reserve your seat right now. Tickets for The Rise of Skywalker went on sale Monday morning at movie ticket sites including Fandango and AMC

This next installment of the Star Wars saga will reconvene recent characters including Rey, Finn, Poe and Kylo Ren as well as vintage actors such as Mark Hamill, Billy Dee Williams and Carrie Fisher, who will return through the use of unseen footage from 2015's The Force Awakens.

You can reserve your tickets for Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker on Fandango or Atom. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of ticket services featured on this page.

Read more: Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker -- poster, release date, plot, cast and rumors

Alternatively, you can reserve directly through the services of these major theater chains:

