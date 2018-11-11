Star Wars Resistance episode 7: Poe returns to track Signal from Sector Six

Lucasfilm

The most charming new character of the sequel trilogy makes the seventh episode of the CGI animated series Star Wars Resistance a whole lot of fun.

Commander Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) arrives on the Outer Rim ocean planet Castilon and spirits Kazuda Xiono (Kaz, played by Christopher Sean) away from the Colossus refueling platform to hear how his spying mission is going, but the report is interrupted by a distress signal from a ruined freighter.

From the beautiful opening shot of the Colossus at dawn to the darkness of space, this episode showcases the art style nicely.

Everybody loves Poe

It's really cool that Kaz and BB-8 are as excited to see Poe as we are. It's fascinating to see Isaac's performance revert back to the way the character was prior to the harrowing events of The Last Jedi -- he's still a cocky, charismatic risk-taker at this point in the timeline (prior to The Force Awakens).

Even CB-23, the new droid we meet this episode, isn't happy that she's been assigned to Kaz instead of Poe.

Poe's flying the X-wing that'll be destroyed by First Order stormtroopers at the start of The Force Awakens, and we get a subtle Return of the Jedi callback when BB-8 knocks Kaz from the plank into the other X-wing.

Lucasfilm

Kaz learns quickly in the cockpit

Poe teaches Kaz a cool flying move that's a little like the "handbrake turn" he pulls in his X-wing in the opening of The Last Jedi. Kaz messes up the move on his first few attempts, but pulls it off when it really counts -- as he's being pursued by a pirate ship.

Unfortunately, Kaz doesn't get to keep the X-wing Poe gave him since he'd have nowhere to store it on the Colossus. Hopefully we'll get to see more of Kaz's piloting skills in upcoming episodes (we haven't seen him really fly since the premiere).

Lucasfilm/Screenshot by CNET

Kowakian monkey lizards are serious pests

The creatures, which most of us associate with Jabba's Return of the Jedi jester in Salacious Crumb, are a lot like Gremlins in this episode. They hound the Resistance heroes throughout their time on the ruined freighter until Poe accidentally blasts one while trying to scare the other off Kaz -- an excellent comedic moment.

This is also our first encounter with a giant one and it seems more rancor than it does its smaller brethren (a Kowakian gorilla lizard?). The scenes were it hunts the surviving pirates through the halls are similar to the rathtar scenes in The Force Awakens, especially since it seems to eat its victims.

Poe and Kaz barely escape its rampage, and it remains on the freighter. It could be a useful trap for Kaz to lead someone into.

We've got an infiltrator on the Colossus

Poe and Kaz find Synara San (Nazneen Contractor) unconscious on the freighter and rescue her as they escape. Back on the Colossus, Kaz gets her registered and she's quite insistent about going her own way.

When she contacts Kragan Gorr (Gary Anthony Williams), the leader of the pirates who previously attacked the platform, we learn her true allegiance. Kragan orders her to "blend in," essentially giving the pirates a sleeper agent on the Colossus.

If you look at the pirates we saw in The Triple Dark, Synara is among them with her face conveniently covered by a helmet. She's a Mirialan, like Jedi Master Luminara Unduli and her Padawan Barriss Offee from Attack of the Clones and The Clone Wars.

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW and Disney Channel VOD.

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars land: What to expect in Galaxy's Edge

Star Wars Episode 9 is on its way: Everything we know about the final Skywalker film, from the cast to the release date and title.

Star Wars isn't built for a Marvel-style cinematic universe: Is Star Wars really ready for the Marvel treatment?