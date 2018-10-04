Star Wars Resistance characters leap from screen to Hasbro action figures

Disney

The characters from the animated Star Wars Resistance show will get a line of action figures in spring 2019.

Hasbro revealed Thursday morning during New York Comic-Con that there will be a line of 3.75-inch toys that feature each character in the anime-inspired style of Star Wars Resistance.

Each of the single figures will cost $8 (about £5 or AU$10), while the packages which include Poe Dameron with BB-8 and Jarek Yeager with his droid Bucket will cost $13. The models include:

Lead character Kazuda Xiono, voiced on the show by Christopher Sean.

Hasbro

A two-pack with Poe Dameron, voiced by Oscar Issac, and BB-8.

Commander Pyre, a First Order Stormtrooper officer outfitted in a black and gold armor.

Torra Doza, a competitive pilot voiced by Myrna Velasco.

The salvager Synara San.

Major Vonreg, who's voiced by Lex Lang on the show and flies a custom crimson TIE fighter.



Jarek Yeager and his droid Bucket, available in a two-pack.

And a First Order stormtrooper in that classic white armor.

Star Wars Resistance premieres this Sunday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on the Disney Channel.