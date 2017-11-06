Even fashion lines get their own teaser trailers these days. Clothing maker Rag & Bone released a video today hinting at its upcoming Disney and Star Wars collaboration line.

Enlarge Image Rag & Bone/Screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

The clothes are due for a full unveiling on Dec. 1, but you can get a sneak peek at the t-shirts, high-heel boots, sneakers and jackets that walk the line between sci-fi tribute and chic apparel.

Rag & Bone CEO Marcus Wainwright discusses his childhood love for Star Wars and his thinking behind the designs. The inspiration doesn't just come from the new movie, "The Last Jedi," but also pulls from the entire history of the franchise with nods to the ice planet Hoth, X-wing fighter pilot suits, Obi-Wan Kenobi and classic Stormtroopers.

Star Wars footwear is already a thing. Just check out these chunky BB-8 heels and these bizarre Chewbacca Crocs. Wainwright smartly opted to avoid that over-the-top approach and instead went with a high-heel boot design that you could wear to a business meeting and still blend in like a Wampa in the snow. The Italian ankle boots feature a black patent leather strap with a bright red detail to "give it just a hint of Star Wars."

With "The Last Jedi" due out on Dec. 15, we are heading into Star Wars merchandise overload. What makes the Rag & Bone teaser interesting to watch is Wainwright's thoughtfulness and love for the sci-fi epic. Whether or not you drop big bucks on a pair of ankle boots that remind you of Darth Vader and Kylo Ren is up to you.