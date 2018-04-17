Happy to share this historic news. A black woman directing stories in a galaxy far, far away. First unit director #JJAbrams. Second unit director @VictoriaMahoney. #StarWarsE9 #StarWars pic.twitter.com/s689jv9I4u — Ava DuVernay (@ava) April 17, 2018

The next Star Wars movie, Star Wars: Episode IX (the official title hasn't been announced yet), will have a woman of color behind the lens.

A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay dropped the news on Twitter Tuesday that Victoria Mahoney will serve as the second unit director on the upcoming Star Wars film. J.J. Abrams is at the helm as the first unit director.

"Happy to share this historic news," Ava DuVernay tweeted. "A black woman directing stories in a galaxy far, far away. First unit director #JJAbrams. Second unit director @VictoriaMahoney."

Mahoney is best known for her work on Queen Sugar, Grey's Anatomy, and American Crime.

"Catt's outta the bag. Thank you @ava for putting my name in the #StarWars #LucasFilm hat," Mahoney tweeted in response on Tuesday. "Thank you #JJAbrams for inviting me on your ferocious ride. *This one's for the outliers, dreaming big--in small corners of the Earth. #MaytheForceBeWithYou

Catt's outta the bag. Thank you @ava for putting my name in the #StarWars #LucasFilm hat. Thank you #JJAbrams for inviting me on your ferocious ride. *This one's for the outliers, dreaming big--in small corners of the Earth.

#MaytheForceBeWithYou https://t.co/G6ckWzCIwt — Vic Mahoney (@VictoriaMahoney) April 17, 2018

The second unit director (or assistant director) is responsible for shooting additional footage that often includes establishing shots, stunts, cutaways and inserts. The first unit director principally shoots scenes with the main cast.

Previous second unit directors for Star Wars films have all been men, though many of the third assistant directors, for Rogue One for example, have been women.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.

Rebooting the Reef: CNET dives deep into how tech can help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef.