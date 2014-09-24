'Star Wars' music video lets you 'Turn Down for Hutt'

DJ Snake and Lil Jon's "Turn Down for What" is one of the most popular singles of 2014, which also makes it ripe for parody videos. On Wednesday, Matthew Belinkie released an epic "Star Wars"-themed parody of the song that pays tribute to everyone's favorite Tatooine crime boss, Jabba the Hutt.

The video, entitled "Turn Down for Hutt" (because, really, what else?) features scenes from Jabba's lair in "Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi," where he captured Princess Leia after Han Solo was imprisoned in carbonite. The scene prominently features a band playing music as R2D2 and C3P0 enter Jabba's lair as part of the plan to rescue Princess Leia and Han Solo, making it the perfect backdrop for a music video. Watching it for the first time, you might think this is actually a music video straight from the "Star Wars" universe.

Be sure to watch "Turn Down for Hutt" in the video at the top of this post. Then just you try to get that song out of your head.