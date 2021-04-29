Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charger is on sale for $25 (save $25)

Apple earnings Samsung Unpacked Apollo 11's Michael Collins dies at 90 Stimulus check updates Biden's next stimulus plans
It's not even May the Fourth yet! She may not look like much, but she's got it where it counts. (On top, where you put your phone.)

The Force is awesome with this deal.

Where would you rather charge your phone: on a boring black slab of plastic or on a freaking Millennium Falcon? Thought so. Don't let this deal slip through your fingers: For a limited time, and while supplies last, GameStop has the Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charger for $25 with free curbside pickup. (Shipping is free only if your cart total hits at least $35.) Regular price: $50.

I'm assuming I don't need to say anything more -- you're either clicking furiously right now or you're not -- but I'll \ note that unlike a lot of Qi charging pads, this one comes with an AC adapter and USB-C cable.

Beyond that, it supports "fast charging," though the specifics on that aren't given, and the rear thrusters glow blue when you're ready to make the jump to hyperspeed -- er, when charging is complete.

It has a 4.7-star rating from over 500 buyers. I grabbed one of these last time there was a sale; gotta say, I seriously dig it.

